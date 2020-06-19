|
Warrington Michael Passed away at home after a short illness on Friday
12th June, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
loving dad of Alan, Paula and the late Gary, and a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th June at 2.45pm
to be attended by a maximum
of 10 immediate family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Weston Park Cancer Charity c/o
G Mirfin and Son, 2 Manvers Road Beighton Sheffield S20 1AY
Tel: 01142692933
Published in The Star on June 19, 2020