Michelle Varney

Michelle Varney Notice
VARNEY (née Swain)
Michelle Passed away peacefully in hospital
on June 12th, 2020, aged 63 years.
Beloved Wife of Gary.
Much loved Mum of Olivia and her partner Anthony. Loving Sister of Karl. Dear Sister in law and Auntie.
Private Service and Cremation
at City Road Crematorium
on Thursday June 25th at 1.15pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Michelle
made payable for Weston Park Hospital on behalf of Ward 2 to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on June 19, 2020
