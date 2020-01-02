|
|
|
Bussey Millicent
née Eastell Passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital on the 11th December 2019, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Joseph,
a much loved mum of David and Terence. Mother in law of Ann,
also Nan and Great Nan.
Sadly missed by everyone.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on the 8th January at 11:30am. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
may be given on the day.
Enquiries c/o Coop Funeralcare, Herries Road, 2852984.
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020