burley Mona
nee Butterfield Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 25th July, aged 95 years surrounded by
her loving family.
A much loved wife of the late Ron, loving mother of Mollie and Maureen,
beloved mother in law, nan, great nan and great great nan.
God Bless,
Sleep Tight
A woman of steel.
Funeral service Thursday 6th August, 12.30pm at Hutcliffe Wood.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions family only are allowed inside, everyone else will
be asked to remain outside.
Please dress in smart bright
colours just as Mona liked.
Family flowers only please, any donations received will go to Sheffield Children's Oncology and Haematology Ward, (ward 6).
Many thanks to those who cared
for Mona.
Published in The Star on Aug. 4, 2020