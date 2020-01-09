|
|
|
Millington Muriel Elizabeth Georgina
(née Johnston) Sadly passed away on the
19th December 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Terence, loving mum to Rhondda and Paul, mother-in-law to Chris and Kathy, sister to Noel, and adored grandma
of Victoria, David, James and Christopher and great grandma
to Todd and Hughie.
To us she was very special, her memory will live forever, engraved within our
hearts. Her funeral service will be held at St John the Baptist Church,
Dronfield at 12.00 noon on Friday 17th January. Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to the
British Heart Foundation may
be sent to John Heath & Sons,
362 Meadowhead, Sheffield. S8 7UJ.
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020