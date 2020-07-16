Home

Hollinsend Funeral Home
354 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AS
0114 265 7474
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:45
Sheffield Presbyterian Church (Hill Top Chapel)
Attercliffe Common, S9 2AD
Muriel Portwood Notice
PORTWOOD Muriel Grace Aged 87 years, peacefully on
July 1st in Darnall Grange Care Home.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
much loved mother of John and Andrew and a very dear grandmother and late sister.
Family service at Sheffield Presbyterian Church (Hill Top Chapel), Attercliffe Common, S9 2AD on Friday July 31st at 11.45am followed by interment at City Road Cemetery. No flowers please.
If wished donations made payable to The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield. S12 2AS.
Published in The Star on July 16, 2020
