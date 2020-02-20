|
|
|
DUMELOW Neil Peacefully in the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital
on 13th February,
aged 66 years,
after a short illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband of Kathy,
much loved brother of Keith, a dear uncle, brother in law and cousin.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March at 11.15am and
afterwards at Tapton Hall Crosspool. Flowers or, if desired, donations
made payable to "Cancer Research UK" may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley, 271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Feb. 20, 2020