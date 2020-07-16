|
|
|
Fisher Neil Passed away peacefully at home
on 7th July 2020, aged 79 years.
Funeral service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd July at 12:15 pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Dad
What would we give if we could say,
Hello Dad in the same old way
To hear your voice, to see your smile,
To sit with you and chat awhile,
So you who have a father,
Cherish him with care,
For you'll never know the heartache,
Till you see his vacant chair.
Dawn & Vicey, Lee & Lisa
To a special Grandad,
We will never forget you.
Lots of love from
Paul, Reece, Brady,
Derron and Damon.
Published in The Star on July 16, 2020