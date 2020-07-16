Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Fisher

Notice Condolences

Neil Fisher Notice
Fisher Neil Passed away peacefully at home
on 7th July 2020, aged 79 years.
Funeral service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd July at 12:15 pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.

Dad
What would we give if we could say,
Hello Dad in the same old way
To hear your voice, to see your smile,
To sit with you and chat awhile,
So you who have a father,
Cherish him with care,
For you'll never know the heartache,
Till you see his vacant chair.
Dawn & Vicey, Lee & Lisa

To a special Grandad,
We will never forget you.
Lots of love from
Paul, Reece, Brady,
Derron and Damon.
Published in The Star on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -