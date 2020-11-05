Home

COOK Nellie Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th October 2020, aged 98 years.
Reunited with her much loved husband Cyril and daughter Marilyn.
Beloved mother of Roger,
mother-in-law to Catherine, nan to Steven, Marianne, Richard and Gemma and great-gramma to her much adored 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral to take place on Tuesday 10th November at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel at 1.30pm.
Donations if wished to St Luke's Hospice or Cancer Research UK.
"She lived, and laughed, and loved, and left"
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2020
