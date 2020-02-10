Home

Pearce Nellie Passed away peacefully on 17th January aged 93 years surrounded by her family. Loving mum of Stephen and mother in law of Beverley, grandmother of Gary and Alyce also a loving great grandmother and great great grandmother. Funeral service and cremation to take place at Grenoside Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 10:00 in the North Chapel. Family flowers only, donations may be given on the day for The British Heart Foundation. Could all mourners please wear something blue and white
Published in The Star on Feb. 10, 2020
