Rodgers Nellie Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 2nd February,
aged 91 years. Wife to Albert,
Mother to Carole, June and Jill and Grandmother to James and Heather.
Nellie's quick sense of humour and passion for music and singing will be missed by all who knew her.
Spending her later years in
Lower Bowshaw View Care Home,
Nellie was lovingly cared for by the excellent staff of the home providing peace of mind for family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel on Tuesday
3rd March 2020 at 12.30pm.
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2020