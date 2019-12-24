|
|
|
BROADLEY To my dear Husband Nigel Broadley, I miss you at Christmas and always.
We used to love this time of year
but now everything I see,
reminds me just how much I wish,
that you were back here with me.
For it's little things I notice,
that so fill my heart with pain,
such as reading Christmas greetings,
with no mention of your name.
And it's lights may still be twinkling,
but the tree's forlorn now too,
because underneath it's branches,
lay no gifts from me to you.
But wherever you are dear Nigel,
I hope somehow you will know,
that you're in my thoughts this Christmas,
For I'll always love you so.
Miss you so much,
Your loving wife Ellen xxx
Published in The Star on Dec. 24, 2019