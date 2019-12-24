|
|
|
BROADLEY In memory of my ever loving dad Nigel Broadley.
I'm missing you so much Dad,
You meant so much to me,
you were such a special dad indeed,
you're dearly loved and dearly missed,
especially during this season.
Christmas is not the same
without you Dad,
you're a dad who could never
be replaced,
you were ever so wonderful,
with your loving and caring ways.
You left memories that
could never be erased,
you were a remarkable dad
in so many ways,
you were such a special part of my life,
I miss you more than words can say,
I dearly treasure my memories of you at Christmas time and always.
Love and miss you Dad.
Thomas xxx
Published in The Star on Dec. 24, 2019