PARKIN Noel William Aged 77 years. Noel passed away peacefully at home on 10th January 2020.
Much loved husband of Margaret,
and loving father of Matthew and Josie, he will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Following a brief ceremony of committal at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, at 9:30am, his funeral service will take place at
Wisewood Methodist Church at 10:30am on Friday 24th January 2020. Family flowers only please; however, anyone wishing to make
donations to Parkinson's
charities may do so on the day.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020