Whitmore (Née Thistlewhite)
Nora Aged 79 years of Kiveton Park, died peacefully on 20th March in hospital. Beloved wife of the late Peter,
loving mother of Andrew, Michael, Peter, Matthew and Richard and a loving step-mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Private cremation. Donations if wished, made payable to "Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice" or "Yorkshire Air Ambulance" may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4- 16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020
