H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
15:15
City Road Crematorium
Olga Murphy Notice
MURPHY (née Glaves)
Olga Passed away peacefully at her home on January 12th, 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Joe,
much loved Mum of Julie,
Mother in law of Greg,
loving Nannan of Craig and Michelle,
Great Nannan of Neve,
Isabel, Cohan, Millar and Lottie,
dear Sister, Sister in law and Auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday January 23rd at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Olga
made payable for St. Lukes Hospice, may be given at the Service
or sent to H. Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.

Loved always, together again.
Published in The Star on Jan. 20, 2020
