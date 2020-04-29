|
Alborough Olive Mary 30/09/1938
Loving wife of the late
Graham Edward Alborough.
Loving mother to Lesley, Beverley and Barry and wonderful mother in law to Jon, Alan and Martin. Amazing nannan to Paul, Carl and Katie and wonderful
great nannan to Aurora.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 15th April 2020.
She was a wonderful person to be around, always making people laugh and smile and she was a much loved and loving mother and this is how we would like her to be remembered.
The funeral will take place at
9:30am on the 6th May 2020, so please say a prayer for her at this time.
If you would like to make a donation in her honour then please make it to Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Published in The Star on Apr. 29, 2020