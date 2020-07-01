|
|
|
Ward Olive (nee King) Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved and loving mam, mother in law, nan and great nanny.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 15th June 2020, aged 90 years.
Private Service to take place at
City Road Cemetery.
……………………………………………………
Mam
I feel so blessed to have had
you for my mam
You were the best in every way
and I was so proud of you
A light has gone out of our lives
but precious memories of you
And the good times we shared
will stay with us forever
Love and miss you always
Anita and Roger xx
……………………………………………………
Nana
To a dear nan and great nanny
You were the best in every way
Making us laugh every day
Always kind and caring too
Fantastic memories of our
time spent with you
Love you always
Lauren, Richard and Bella xxx
Steven, Mariesa, Ava and
Myla - Rose xxxx
Andrew, Nicola and Isaac xxx
……………………………………………………
Mam
A gentle nature, a heart of gold.
You were the best and
we thought the world of you.
Love and miss you always
Georgie and Janet xxxxx
……………………………………………………
Nannan
You had such a long life
So many have so less
It was your time, the angels came
And placed you with the best.
Love always
Rachael, Georgina, Brooke, Niamh,
Ronnie and Harrison xxx
……………………………………………………
Mam
If roses grow in Heaven
Lord, pick a bunch for me
Place them in my mam's arms
And tell her they're from me
Tell her I love and miss her
And when she turns to smile
Place a kiss upon her cheek
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy
I do it every day
But there's an ache within my heart
That will never go away
Love and miss you always
Steven and Annette xx
……………………………………………………
Nannan
You meant so much to all of us
You were special in every way
Now you are up there with Grandad
You can both cheer on the Wednesday!
Love Emma, Nathan, Layla and Jack. xxxx
……………………………………………………
Nan
Thank you for the great memories
We will miss you very much
Enjoy your peace with Grandad. UTO!
Love Jamie, Stacey and Darci xxx
……………………………………………………
Aunty
A dear, loving Aunty
Sadly missed.
From Sandra, Mick and family
Published in The Star on July 1, 2020