Nichols Osmond Charles Dear Husband to Norah,
Dad to Gary,
Father-in-law to Heather
and Grandad to Sarah.
Passed away in the Northern General Hospital on 25th January aged 95.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 19th February at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1:15pm.
There is no parting from those we love.
No distance can divide,
For today in memory's garden.
We still walk side by side,
Each dawning day a thought of him.
At eventide a prayer,
In the hearts that loved him,
He will always be there.
Published in The Star on Feb. 13, 2020
