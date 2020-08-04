Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Rodgers

Notice Condolences

Pamela Rodgers Notice
Rodgers Pamela Aged 76 years, of Coal Aston,
died peacefully on 29th July in hospital.
Beloved and ever loving wife of Geoffry Michael Rodgers and only daughter of Ted and Iris Stratford, of Sheffield.
As a family we all enjoyed many wonderful holidays together and have special memories of one another.
Private funeral service followed
by burial.
No flowers please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to "St Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath and Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -