|
|
|
Rodgers Pamela Aged 76 years, of Coal Aston,
died peacefully on 29th July in hospital.
Beloved and ever loving wife of Geoffry Michael Rodgers and only daughter of Ted and Iris Stratford, of Sheffield.
As a family we all enjoyed many wonderful holidays together and have special memories of one another.
Private funeral service followed
by burial.
No flowers please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to "St Luke's Hospice" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath and Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 4, 2020