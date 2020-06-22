|
Seyboth (née Garnham)
Pat Passed away on
June 12th in the
Northern General Hospital.
Loving mum and nannan.
Funeral at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on July 2nd at 11am.
You're the epicenter of fun.
You're the heart of our family.
You're our Mum, our Nannan
and our friend.
Though physically you've gone,
your love and all our precious memories live on forever in our hearts.
We love and miss you always.
Julie, Paul, Laura, Emma, Tom
and Harvey xxxxxx
Those we love don't go away;
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed and forever dear.
All our love always,
Helen, Dean, Ellie, Sam, Imogen
and Joe.
The curtain is down.
The show is over,
so we close the story book.
There will be no encore.
Love always
Steve, Annette, Jonathan & Jenna
Published in The Star on June 22, 2020