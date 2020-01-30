Home

Patricia Eyre

Patricia Eyre Notice
EYRE (Nee Lemons)
Patricia Passed away
11th January 2020,
aged 75 years.
Loving wife to the late John.
Devoted mum to Louise and Charlotte, mother in law to Dean and Michael. Brilliant grandma to Joshua, Alexander, Esme and Oscar and a loving sister, sister in law and special auntie.
Funeral service and cremation
on Monday February 10th 2020
at Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel at 1:00 p.m.
No flowers please, donations
if desired may be given on the day
for Cancer Research.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020
