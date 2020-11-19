|
|
|
Frith Patricia
nee McGrath No one had a sister as
wonderful as you,
when we had our troubles,
we always talked them through.
We stuck together through the years,
we had some laughs, we had our tears.
I couldn't be with you at the very end,
but you knew, and I knew we will
always be friends.
You were the best that is true,
you knew I thought the world of you.
So, go dear sister you've earned your rest up in the sky with the very best.
Mum, Dad, Ted, Terry and Kath.
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2020