KIRK (née Ward)
Patricia Anne (Pat) Died very peacefully at her
home on 15th November 2020,
aged 87 years.
Former Geography teacher and Deputy Head, at All Saints School, Sheffield.
Loving wife of the late Tony and a dear mum to Catherine and Michael,
mum in law to Paul and Polly. She was the lovely grandma of Katy, Hannah, Richard and Amy and great grandma
to George, Phoebe, Sophie, Harriet, Ailsa, Robin and Edith.
She will be so missed by all her
family and friends.
The Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady and St. Thomas' Church, Meadowhead, 12 noon on Tuesday, 8th December, followed by cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1.30. (Please note, covid restrictions apply). Family flowers only please, but she requested that any donations in her memory, be given to the 'Outreach' charity at Our Lady and St. Thomas. Enquiries and donations please to
G & M Lunt Funeral Services.
Rest in Peace, dear Mum.
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2020