LAW Patricia In Norwood Grange Care Home on Tuesday 12th May, aged 76 years, Patricia lost her battle with Dementia.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
loved mother of Martin and Lorraine and the late Michael, mother-in-law
to Sam and Glenn, dear nan to Joe, Ross, Jack and Jenna, dear
sister-in-law to Val and Dave and dearest friend of Alyson (Bongo).
Service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on 5th June at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please and donations to Norwood Grange Comfort Fund who have cared for her dearly.
Never to be forgotten.
Published in The Star on May 23, 2020
