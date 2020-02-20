|
|
|
Marshall Nee Rooney
Patricia Ann It is with great sadness
we announce the passing of Patricia on 9th February last aged 81 years. She was greatly loved by all who knew her - husband Bob, children Paul, Alison and their partners Anita and James and by her adored
grandchildren Rhodri, Katie and Owain, along with her extended family,
friends and neighbours.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place at Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel on Tuesday 3rd March
at 2:00 p.m. Family flowers only please
but donations, if wanted, to Sparkle Sheffield may be given on the day.
She will be missed always but her
love, kindness and memory
will live on forever.
Published in The Star on Feb. 20, 2020