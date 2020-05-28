Home

MASON née RENSHAW
Patricia Ann (Pattie) Passed away peacefully in
Ascot Lodge Nursing Home
on May 21st 2020, after a long illness, aged 76 years.
Beloved Wife of Barry, much loved Mum of Russ and the late Chris, loving Nan of Joe, Lewis, Millie and Martha.
Private Service and Cremation to
take place on Tuesday June 2nd.
Donations in memory of Pattie made payable for The Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice, may be sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on May 28, 2020
