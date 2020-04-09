|
|
|
MIDGLEY (Nee Wills)
Patricia (Pat) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 29th March 2020, aged 82.
A wonderful and loving wife to Don, mum to Joanna, Jamie and Neil,
sister to Tony and nannan to Hattie, Lucy, Theo, Jude and Madeleine.
A caring mum-in-law, sister-in-law, aunty and cousin and friend to many. Pat served as a Labour councillor for
33 years. She dedicated her life
to serving and caring for others and will be greatly missed.
A true "Woman of Steel"
Please take a few moments to remember Pat in whatever
way you wish on
Wednesday 15th April at 12 noon.
Kind donations can be made in Pat's memory to support local charities https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-pat-midgley
Published in The Star on Apr. 9, 2020