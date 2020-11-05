|
|
|
PARKIN (nee Beaumont)
Patricia Rose Passed away peacefully at home on October 27 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Vincent.
A loving and much loved mum
of Debbie & Stephen,
mother-in-law of Andrew & Alison.
Much loved grandma of Jade,
Joel, Charlotte, Bradley and
great grandma of Leo & Louie.
Sister, sister-in-law, auntie & cousin.
Service and Cremation at
Grenoside Crematorium, South
Chapel on Monday November 9.
Family flowers only please,
but if wished donations to the
British Heart Foundation via
John Heath & Sons, 206 High Greave, Ecclesfield S5 9GQ.
Now it's time to say
goodnight and let you rest.
Will miss our talks and laughs.
Empty chair and glass where you sat.
So share a drink with old Vin Lad.
Could never have had a better mum,
friend, grandma & great grandma.
Sleep tight Pat lass.
Until we meet again.
All your loving family.
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2020