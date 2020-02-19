|
|
|
Reynolds née Hancock
Patricia Passed away peacefully at home on 28th January
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife to the late Ronald,
loving mother to David, Ronnie, Lynne and Christine, lovely grandma of Duncan, Ellie Louise, Samuel, Helen and Katy, proud great grandma to India, Lincoln, Bella and Rogue.
Funeral service to be held at
Christ Church, Pitsmoor on Monday 24th February at 2:00 p.m., followed by cremation at City Road Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers may be kindly given on the day, with all proceeds given to
Cancer Research and Alzheimer's UK.
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2020