Richardson Patricia & James Christmas won't be the same this year without
my mum and dad,
The times we spent together
were the best I ever had,
Miracles are rare but for
christmas one would do,
To hear my doorbell ring and
to have them both walk through.
The times we spent together
no money could ever buy,
You left me precious memories
that will always make me cry,
There is now an emptiness
that no one else can fill,
I will miss you so this christmas
and I know I always will.
From your heartbroken daughter Kathryn, son in law John and loving grandchildren Jonathan, Bradley, Sadie, Jimi and Abi x x x x x x x
Published in The Star on Dec. 24, 2019