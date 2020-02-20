|
|
|
ROWAN Patricia
(née Wattam) Passed away on
February 4th 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, devoted mother to Gail, Adrian and Simon, loving nannan, great nannan,
mother-in-law, sister, auntie and friend. Service and interment at
City Road on Thursday 27th February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for The British Heart Foundation can be sent to W Simpson and Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road.
Together again.
I don't know what to do, mum.
I never thought I'd lose you.
Where I'll go from here
I still haven't got a clue.
I watched each day as you gently faded away up to the skies above back into the arms of your one true love.
Now you are together again free from pain but full of love.
I hope you'll watch over me, be my guiding light giving me the strength I need to win this endless fight. I don't want to say goodbye mum because we'll meet again someday. We'll pick up where we left off before you went away. Give Dad all my love. I love and miss you. Your heartbroken daughter
Gail Patricia and son-in-law Graham xx
Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small. To have you as my Nannan was the greatest gift of all.
Love and miss you always Nannan, from Christian James, Kimberly, Aurora, Caleb and Thea xxxxx
No more tomorrows we can share,
but yesterdays are always there.
A silent thought, a secret tear,
keeps your memory forever near.
Love and miss you always Nannan, from Jordan, Sam and Jorgie xxx
A hard decision mum had to make, deciding which path to take, stay on earth to tend her young, knowing of the joys they've brung or
leave this hurtful world behind, sometimes cruel, sometimes kind. I knew that day, I could tell in her voice that she'd thought hard and
made her choice. That restless night, we must have known, she had left, she had flown, all the way to heaven above into the arms of her one true love.
No more heartache, no more pain, reunited with Dad again. God Bless mum, love Simon and Julie.
Those who have a Nannan, treasure her with care for you never know how much you love her until she is not there. Love from Abby, Jack,
Billy, Alise and Partners
The brightest star in the sky tonight is our Nannan saying goodnight, wait a minute, look there's two.
We're happy now, Grandad's with you.
Love from your great grandchildren Dexi, Jack, Missy, Mellé,
Minny , Alice and Vivvy.
Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and held so dear.
Loving Son Adrian, Grandsons
Dale, Callum, Great Grandson
Theo and Beth.
Published in The Star on Feb. 20, 2020