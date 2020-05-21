Home

SMITH (née Carr)
Patricia Passed away peacefully on 9th May, aged 79 years, after a 7 year struggle with a terrible illness, beloved wife of Fred, much loved
mum of Nicola, loyal and caring sister & sister in law to Stewart, Sheila and Val.
Patricia will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Patricia you were a truly beautiful person, thank you for sharing your life with me, I will always love and miss you, God bless you darling,
Fred.

Mum, I will always miss your smile,
love and God bless,
your loving daughter Nicola.

A private cremation will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th May at 9.45am,
donations if desired may be made directly to Rose Cottage Care Home.
Published in The Star on May 21, 2020
