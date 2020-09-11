|
|
|
SMITH PATRICIA Passed away at home
on 19th August 2020
aged 85 years.
Much loved mum to Chris and Kathryn, nannan to David, Peter, James, Matthew and Daniel , sister to Mavis and of the late Gennis
and a great friend to many who
will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service took place today (11.09.2020) at Central Methodist Church followed by cremation
at Rotherham Crematorium.
Flowers were family only but donations in Patricia's memory in lieu are being collected for Crohns and Colitis UK.
c/o Barry Pritchard Funeral Services,
88-90 Worksop Road,
Swallownest, Sheffield,
S26 4WH.
Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Sept. 11, 2020