WRIGHT Patricia
née Aisbitt Passed away peacefully on Monday 13th July 2020,
aged 72 years.
A much loved Wife, Mum and Grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday 29th July 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired, can be made to Cancer Research for which a box will be available at the service.
C/O Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852
