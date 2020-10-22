|
|
|
D'ARCY Patrick Thomas (Pat) Passed away peacefully at his home on October 15th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, aged 66 years.
Much Loved Husband, Dad and Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on Thursday October 29th at 12.15pm.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions at the Crematorium attendance is currently limited to 25 places have already been allocated.
No Flowers by request please.
Donations for the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Oct. 22, 2020