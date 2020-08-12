Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Malham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Malham

Notice Condolences

Patrick Malham Notice
Malham Patrick William Aged 86 years of Lodge Moor died peacefully on 7th August in Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Christine and Alison and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
A Thanksgiving Service at St. Luke's Church will be live streamed at www.slclm.org on Friday 14th August at 2.00pm. If you would like to make a donation to the Church please do so through the slclm.org website. Enquiries to John Heath & Sons.
Published in The Star on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -