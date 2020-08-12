|
Malham Patrick William Aged 86 years of Lodge Moor died peacefully on 7th August in Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Christine and Alison and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
A Thanksgiving Service at St. Luke's Church will be live streamed at www.slclm.org on Friday 14th August at 2.00pm. If you would like to make a donation to the Church please do so through the slclm.org website. Enquiries to John Heath & Sons.
Published in The Star on Aug. 12, 2020