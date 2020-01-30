|
McKEOWN
Patrick (Willie) Peacefully in his sleep in Norton Lees Lodge on January 22nd, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband to the late Flo,
much loved dad of Michael, John (Reg) and the late Gerard, father in law of Cheryl and Janet, also a very dear uncle and friend to many.
Requiem Mass to take place at the Church of St. Theresa, Queen Mary Road on Thursday 6th February at 10.00am followed by interment in Abbey Lane Cemetery at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Residents Fund at Norton Lees Lodge may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020