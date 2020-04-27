|
|
|
Dungworth Paul Passed away peacefully at home on 21st of April 2020 with his family by his side.
Loving husband of Sharron,
much loved dad to Keriann and Adam, devoted grandad to Logan, Olivia,
Lillie-Mae and Sophia-Rose,
beloved son of the late Doris and Graham, also a dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
The moment that you died,
My heart was torn in two,
One side filled with heartache,
The other died with you,
I often lie awake at night,
When the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory Lane,
With tears upon my cheeks.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it everyday,
But missing you is heartache,
That will never go away.
I hold you tightly within my heart,
And there you will remain,
Until the joyous day arrives,
That we will meet again.
From your loving wife Sharron x x
Dad,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best,
It's lonely here without you,
But we know you needed to rest.
Love and miss you forever and always.
Your loving daughter Keriann
and Ross x x
Grandad, love and miss you always,
We will never forget you.
Love from Logan and Olivia x x
Dad, I miss you everyday,
You were so precious and unique,
A guiding light throughout my life,
You were my strength when I was weak, I will always love you and miss you every day.
Lots of love from loving son
Adam and Kirstie x x
Grandad, we will always have you in our thoughts and in our hearts,
We miss and love you Grandad.
Lots of love from Lillie-Mae and
Sophia-Rose x x
Published in The Star on Apr. 27, 2020