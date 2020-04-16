|
Hicks Paul Stephen Passed away peacefully
in Weston Park Hospital on
3rd April, aged 65 years.
Dearly loved husband of Liz,
also much loved father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
A service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd April at 2.00pm.
A celebration of Paul's life will
take place at a later date.
Flowers welcome and donations in lieu for Weston Park Hospital may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane,
Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Apr. 16, 2020