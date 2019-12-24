|
Hoing Paul Anthony Another christmas
without you son,
a time to shed a tear, because
you're always in our thoughts,
we would love to have you here,
we would love to hold you in our arms,
and share our christmas joy, because no matter how much time goes past, we still miss our lovely boy,
but here it is another christmas,
and presents we can't buy,
just a parcel full of tear drops
we send up to the sky, we would
love to wish you Merry Christmas
in the way we used to do but
all we can do this christmas
is sit and think of you.
All our best wishes always,
your Mam & Dad xx
Published in The Star on Dec. 24, 2019