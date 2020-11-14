|
|
|
Roe Paul Peacefully, on
Sunday 8th November 2020,
Paul, aged 80 years of Newquay
and formerly of Sheffield.
Beloved husband of Sheila, loving dad of Micheal and Julie, Claire and Simon. Much loved grandad of Katie and
Aaron, James and Becky, cherished
great grandad of Remmie and Theodorè. Dear brother of Anne and Eileen, brother in law of Carole and Bill, Irene and Tony. Treasured uncle
to all of his nieces and nephews
and a loved one to many.
A private family funeral is to be held on Wednesday 18th November at 9:30am.
Please visit henwoodfunerals.co.uk
for details on how to access a live
webcast of the service.
Donations in lieu of flowers or attendance at the funeral for the ICU at The Royal Cornwall Hospital may be sent C/O the Funeral Director,
Andrew Henwood, 74 Edgecumbe Avenue, Newquay, TR7 2NN.
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2020