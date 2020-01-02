Home

Paul Tear

TEAR Paul James Aged 82 years. Died peacefully on
23rd December, at home.
Loving husband of Pauline, father of Jacqueline and James, father-in-law of Joanna and grandpa of Emily, Suzy, Charlie, Alex and Henry.
Private cremation. Thanksgiving Service at All Saints' Church, Ecclesall on Thursday 9th January at 12 noon.
No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to 'Weston Park Cancer Charity' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020
