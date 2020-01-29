|
Binney Pauline Died at home on the
29th December 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Noel,
mum to Adrian and Susan mum-in-law to Catrin and Kevin, grandma to Cadi, Anna and Indeg.
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at Hillsborough Trinity Methodist Church on Wednesday 5th February
at 10.30am followed by committal at
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel followed by refreshments
at Hillsborough Trinity.
Family flowers only please but donations to Weston Park Hospital development fund or
Hillsborough Trinity may be sent to Stannington Funeral Home or given
on the day.
Published in The Star on Jan. 29, 2020