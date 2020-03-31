|
|
|
Bramhall (née Naylor)
Pauline Aged 79 years, of Parson Cross.
Died peacefully on
23rd March in hospital.
Beloved wife of Frank (True love
has no ending), loving mother of
Mark, Stephen, Andrew and Wendy,
a much adored grandmother and
great grandmother and a very dear friend to all who knew her, especially those at Chapeltown WMC.
Private cremation. Donations,
if wished, made payable to "Stroke Association" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 4-16, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made
online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Mar. 31, 2020