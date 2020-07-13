Home

Cawthorne (nee Whitehead)
Pauline Patricia Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday 5th July
aged 81 years.
Beloved and treasured wife of Barry, most adored mum of Lyne and Jill, dear mother-in-law of Phil and Paul and a proud nannan of Nichole and Michael, Courtenay and Bri, Lucie and Ed. Also great nannan of Lily-Rae and Teddie.
Private family cremation on 22nd July.
Rest in peace now.
Any donations if desired
to Cystic Fibrosis NGH.
Published in The Star on July 13, 2020
