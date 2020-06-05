|
|
|
Slater
(née Heath)
Pauline
After a short illness, Pauline passed away at home on 26th May 2020.
Very much loved mum to David, Graham and Cheryl. Loving gran to Luke, Leah and Laura, great granny to Jack, much loved sister of Rochenne, much loved auntie P to Leah and Javi, great auntie P to Nerea and Amaia and mum-in-law to Mandy.
Pauline was a much loved friend to many and will be missed by many.
No flowers please but the family asks that any donations should go to Fable or St Lukes charities.
Enquiries to Tomlinson & Windley.
Tel 0114 266 1726
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020