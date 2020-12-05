|
|
|
Guest Peter Passed away peacefully on
12th November 2020, aged 89.
Dearest dad to Gillian and Joanne, pop to Chris and Michael, adored grandad to Helen, Richard and Alexander and proud great grandad to Oliver.
Will be forever in our hearts.
The funeral will take place at
Shiregreen Cemetery Chapel at 12 noon on Thursday 10th December
followed by interment.
Due to Covid restrictions,
places are limited.
Flowers or donations if desired to
John Fairest Funeralcare.
Tel: 0114 234 3129
Published in The Star on Dec. 5, 2020