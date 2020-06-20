Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Wadsley Bridge))
10/56 Penistone Rd North
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S6 1LQ
0114 234 3129
Service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
14:00
Grenoside North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hallam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hallam

Notice Condolences

Peter Hallam Notice
Hallam Peter Aged 75, sadly on Sunday 14th June in Rose Cottage Nursing Home, Mosborough, and formerly of Margetson Road. Much loved by all of his family and many friends.
Cremation on Monday 29th June, 2.00pm at Grenoside North Chapel.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations if wished to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice can be sent to
John Fairest Funeral Director,
Wadsley Bridge.
Our family chain is broken now,
rest in peace Peter,
you have fought this to the end
and you will be greatly missed.
God bless.
Published in The Star on June 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -