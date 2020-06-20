|
Hallam Peter Aged 75, sadly on Sunday 14th June in Rose Cottage Nursing Home, Mosborough, and formerly of Margetson Road. Much loved by all of his family and many friends.
Cremation on Monday 29th June, 2.00pm at Grenoside North Chapel.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations if wished to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice can be sent to
John Fairest Funeral Director,
Wadsley Bridge.
Our family chain is broken now,
rest in peace Peter,
you have fought this to the end
and you will be greatly missed.
God bless.
Published in The Star on June 20, 2020